    181st MFTB Soldier assists with ice rescue, nominated for Soldier’s Medal [Image 1 of 6]

    181st MFTB Soldier assists with ice rescue, nominated for Soldier’s Medal

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Herrera with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade stops for a photo March 3, 2017, by military vehicle to be used for the Operation Cold Steel exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. Herrera has been nominated for the Soldier’s Medal for actions he completed during an ice rescue at Wisconsin’s Mirror Lake State Park in January. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:28
    Photo ID: 3220399
    VIRIN: 170303-A-OK556-1840
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Soldier assists with ice rescue, nominated for Soldier’s Medal [Image 1 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    181st MFTB Soldier assists with ice rescue, nominated for Soldier’s Medal

    Wisconsin
    rescue
    hero
    Fort McCoy
    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade

