181st MFTB Soldier assists with ice rescue, nominated for Soldier’s Medal

Sgt. 1st Class Jaime Herrera with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade stops for a photo March 3, 2017, by military vehicle to be used for the Operation Cold Steel exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. Herrera has been nominated for the Soldier’s Medal for actions he completed during an ice rescue at Wisconsin’s Mirror Lake State Park in January. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

