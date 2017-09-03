A U.S. Marine Corps MRAP vehicle is displayed at the Battle Color Ceremony at the 11 Area parade field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 9, 2017. The ceremony featured vehicle displays for the COUGAR MRAP, LAV-25-A2, and the M1114 HMMWV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 14:07
|Photo ID:
|3220131
|VIRIN:
|170309-M-ZD670-010
|Resolution:
|4573x3049
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|MCI-WEST MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle Color Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT