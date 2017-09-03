(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battle Color Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Battle Color Ceremony

    MCI-WEST MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    A U.S. Marine Corps HMMWV vehicle is displayed at the Battle Color Ceremony at the 11 Area parade field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 9, 2017. The ceremony featured vehicle displays for the COUGAR MRAP, LAV-25-A2, and the M1114 HMMWV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 14:08
    Photo ID: 3220128
    VIRIN: 170309-M-ZD670-006
    Resolution: 4252x2835
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MCI-WEST MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

