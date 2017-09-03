A U.S. Marine Corps HMMWV vehicle is displayed at the Battle Color Ceremony at the 11 Area parade field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 9, 2017. The ceremony featured vehicle displays for the COUGAR MRAP, LAV-25-A2, and the M1114 HMMWV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)

