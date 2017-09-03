Nutrition fuels the mission

The theme for National Nutrition Month 2017 is “Put Your Best Fork Forward” to remind individuals to make healthier food choices. Eating healthy can prevent the onset of chronic diseases, reduce inflammation and improve physical recovery time from wounds. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

