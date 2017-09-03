(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nutrition fuels the mission

    Nutrition fuels the mission

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The theme for National Nutrition Month 2017 is “Put Your Best Fork Forward” to remind individuals to make healthier food choices. Eating healthy can prevent the onset of chronic diseases, reduce inflammation and improve physical recovery time from wounds. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 08:46
    Photo ID: 3219561
    VIRIN: 170309-F-IW330-025
    Resolution: 4862x3245
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nutrition fuels the mission [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT