    CLB-453 Marines train aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 2 of 3]

    CLB-453 Marines train aboard MCLB Barstow

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Lance CorporalsTeishone Busgith, package specialist and Jonathan Miley, warehouse clerk, with Combat Logistics Battalion 453, double check the chains holding equipment on railcars as part of their training aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., March 2.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:35
    Photo ID: 3217977
    VIRIN: 170302-M-DU308-0056
    Resolution: 5760x3240
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Hometown: AURORA, CO, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-453 Marines train aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #USMC
    #CLB453
    #railops
    #mclbbarstow

