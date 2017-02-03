Lance CorporalsTeishone Busgith, package specialist and Jonathan Miley, warehouse clerk, with Combat Logistics Battalion 453, double check the chains holding equipment on railcars as part of their training aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., March 2.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 18:35
|Photo ID:
|3217977
|VIRIN:
|170302-M-DU308-0056
|Resolution:
|5760x3240
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Hometown:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-453 Marines train aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT