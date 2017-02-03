Marine Reservists with Supply Company and Detachment 4, Maintenance Company both from Combat Logistics Battalion 453, out of San Jose, Calif., engage in multi-faceted training aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., March 2.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 18:35
|Photo ID:
|3217995
|VIRIN:
|170302-M-DU308-0024
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Hometown:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-453 Marines train aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
CLB-453 trains aboard MCLB Barstow
LEAVE A COMMENT