Scott Figueroa, Qualified Recycling Program assistant, maneuvers scrap metal with a forklift in preparation for recycling, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb.14.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 18:15
|Photo ID:
|3217967
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-DU308-0078
|Resolution:
|5760x3240
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle [Image 1 of 2], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Scrap metal round-up on MCLB Barstow
LEAVE A COMMENT