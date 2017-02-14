(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle [Image 1 of 2]

    QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Scott Figueroa, Qualified Recycling Program assistant, maneuvers scrap metal with a forklift in preparation for recycling, aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb.14.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:15
    Photo ID: 3217967
    VIRIN: 170214-M-DU308-0078
    Resolution: 5760x3240
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle [Image 1 of 2], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle
    QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scrap metal round-up on MCLB Barstow

    TAGS

    #Recycling
    #qrp
    #mclbbarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT