Arley Lessard, Qualified Recycling Program manager, Scott Figueroa, QRP assistant, and Jack Adamyk, QRP laborer, coordinate with Mike Belomoz from SWRFT to recycle scrap metal aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Feb. 14.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 18:15
|Photo ID:
|3217964
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-DU308-0069
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, QRP seeking scrap metal to recycle [Image 1 of 2], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Scrap metal round-up on MCLB Barstow
