    The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 11]

    The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Rifles fly high during a dramatic performance by the Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., March 5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3217876
    VIRIN: 170305-M-DU308-0279
    Resolution: 3361x1891
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 11], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    ComRel
    Battle Colors
    MCLBBarstow

