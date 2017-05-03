Rifles fly high during a dramatic performance by the Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., March 5.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 18:07
|Photo ID:
|3217876
|VIRIN:
|170305-M-DU308-0279
|Resolution:
|3361x1891
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 11], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT