    The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow [Image 2 of 11]

    The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    The Marine catches his rifle sharply as the inspector continues on as part of the Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon's performance aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., March 5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3217869
    VIRIN: 170305-M-DU308-0241
    Resolution: 2721x1531
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon performs at MCLB Barstow [Image 1 of 11], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    ComRel
    Battle Colors
    MCLBBarstow

