2nd Tanks conduct gunnery qualification

A Marine climbs aboard an M1A1 Abrams tank at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 8, 2017. 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted a semiannual gunnery qualification for Alpha Company in order to gauge their Marines’ proficiency in combat engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres)

