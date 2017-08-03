(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Tanks conduct gunnery qualification [Image 5 of 5]

    2nd Tanks conduct gunnery qualification

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines operating an M1A1 Abrams tank aim the main gun down the SR-10 range on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 8, 2017. 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted a semiannual gunnery qualification for Alpha Company in order to gauge their Marines’ proficiency in combat engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 16:56
    Photo ID: 3217671
    VIRIN: 030817-M-HH114-001
    Resolution: 4688x3241
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Tanks conduct gunnery qualification [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Tanks conduct gunnery qualification

    Alpha Company
    2nd Marine Division
    2nd Tank Battalion
    Gunnery Qualification M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank

