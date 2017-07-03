A Marine prepares to jump into the water with his wrists and ankles bound during a pre-dive class at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 7, 2017. The pre-dive class teaches combat swimming skills, breathing techniques, as well as mental and physical conditioning to prepare Marines for Combatant Divers Course. The Marines are with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jon Sosner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 15:35 Photo ID: 3217559 VIRIN: 170307-M-ZL982-073 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.24 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jonathan Sosner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.