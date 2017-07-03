(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School [Image 3 of 6]

    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sosner 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine gasps for air during a pre-dive class at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 7, 2017. The pre-dive class teaches combat swimming skills, breathing techniques, as well as mental and physical conditioning to prepare Marines for Combatant Divers Course. The Marines are with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jon Sosner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 15:35
    Photo ID: 3217562
    VIRIN: 170307-M-ZL982-128
    Resolution: 4379x2920
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Jonathan Sosner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School
    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School
    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School
    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School
    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School
    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Amphibious: Recon Marines prepare for Dive School

    TAGS

    Recon
    USMC
    Amphibious
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion
    Pre Dive
    Combatant Divers Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT