    170309-N-SF984-012 [Image 1 of 8]

    170309-N-SF984-012

    HAMBANTOTA, SRI LANKA

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Milburn 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170309-N-SF984-012
    HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 9, 2017) Navy Seabees and Sri Lankan engineers work together on an engineering project at Sri Gunanada Preschool as part of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 10:07
    Photo ID: 3216627
    VIRIN: 170309-N-SF984-012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1000.68 KB
    Location: HAMBANTOTA, LK 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170309-N-SF984-012 [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    USMC
    ACB-1
    Humanitarian
    USN
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    CTF 73
    COMLOG Westpac
    Partnerships Matter
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17

