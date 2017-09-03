170309-N-SF984-009

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 9, 2017) Navy Construction Electrician 3rd Class Michael Pacella and Steelworker 2nd Class Michael Payne and a Sri Lankan engineer work together on an engineering project at Sri Gunanada Preschool as part of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

