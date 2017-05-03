BG Christopher Fowler, Land Component Commander, Washington Army National Guard, awards the Army Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Mark Adame a healthcare specialist assigned to C Co., 181st Brigade Support Battalion, for winning Best Noncommissioned Officer in the 2017 Washington Army National Guard Best Warrior competition. Best Warrior is a four-day competition designed to test the candidates physical endurance, military knowledge and basic soldiering skills.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Tietjen)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 19:42
|Photo ID:
|3215174
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-XH706-0003
|Resolution:
|3745x3086
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Michael Tietjen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior
