    2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior [Image 1 of 4]

    2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Tietjen 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    BG Christopher Fowler, Land Component Commander, Washington Army National Guard, awards the Army Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Mark Adame a healthcare specialist assigned to C Co., 181st Brigade Support Battalion, for winning Best Noncommissioned Officer in the 2017 Washington Army National Guard Best Warrior competition. Best Warrior is a four-day competition designed to test the candidates physical endurance, military knowledge and basic soldiering skills.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Tietjen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:42
    Photo ID: 3215174
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-XH706-0003
    Resolution: 3745x3086
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Michael Tietjen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Competition
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    National Guard Best Warrior
    Washington Best Warrior

