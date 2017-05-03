2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior

BG Christopher Fowler, Land Component Commander, Washington Army National Guard, awards the Army Achievement Medal to Spc. Brock Mudge, an infantryman assigned to C Co., 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment for winning Best Soldier in the 2017 Washington Army National Guard Best Warrior competition. Best Warrior is a four-day competition designed to test the candidates physical endurance, military knowledge and basic soldiering skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Tietjen)

