BG Christopher Fowler, Land Component Commander, Washington Army National Guard, awards the Army Achievement Medal to Spc. Brock Mudge, an infantryman assigned to C Co., 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment for winning Best Soldier in the 2017 Washington Army National Guard Best Warrior competition. Best Warrior is a four-day competition designed to test the candidates physical endurance, military knowledge and basic soldiering skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Tietjen)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 19:43
|Photo ID:
|3215171
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-XH706-0002
|Resolution:
|3233x2869
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Michael Tietjen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
2017 Washington National Guard Best Warrior
