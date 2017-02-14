(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD [Image 1 of 2]

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. - Dr. Mary Ann Cummings won the 2016 Naval Sea Systems Command Scientist of the Year Award for a modeling and simulation innovation called Orchestrated Simulation through Modeling (OSM). "We can create simulations that show what could happen and take data from an exercise to show how that exercise might play out as a real event," said Cummings. OSM is now available to the Department of Defense for its programs and exercises. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 18:19
    Photo ID: 3215078
    VIRIN: 170301-N-DE005-001
    Resolution: 1684x2631
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naval Sea Systems Command
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    OSM
    modeling and simulation
    NAVSEA Scientist of the Year
    Orchestrated Simulation through Modeling

