DAHLGREN, Va. - Dr. Mary Ann Cummings won the 2016 Naval Sea Systems Command Scientist of the Year Award for a modeling and simulation innovation called Orchestrated Simulation through Modeling (OSM). "We can create simulations that show what could happen and take data from an exercise to show how that exercise might play out as a real event," said Cummings. OSM is now available to the Department of Defense for its programs and exercises. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3215078 VIRIN: 170301-N-DE005-001 Resolution: 1684x2631 Size: 2.61 MB Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.