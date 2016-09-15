(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.15.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 15, 2016) - Sailors maneuver an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Valiant Shield 2016. Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) scientist Dr. Mary Ann Cummings - who won the 2016 Naval Sea Systems Command Scientist of the Year Award - used her innovation called Orchestrated Simulation through Modeling (OSM) while embarked on the Reagan throughout Valiant Shield. "We used the OSM framework during the exercise to provide Sailors with a powerful tool for warfare simulations and more realistic at-sea training," said Cummings, adding that the patented technology is available to Department of Defense personnel for military programs and exercises. (Photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Burke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2016
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 18:19
    Photo ID: 3215075
    VIRIN: 160915-N-OI810-079
    Resolution: 1024x620
    Size: 329.04 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD
    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD

    TAGS

    Naval Sea Systems Command
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    OSM
    modeling and simulation
    NAVSEA Scientist of the Year
    Orchestrated Simulation through Modeling

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT