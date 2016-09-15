PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 15, 2016) - Sailors maneuver an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Valiant Shield 2016. Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) scientist Dr. Mary Ann Cummings - who won the 2016 Naval Sea Systems Command Scientist of the Year Award - used her innovation called Orchestrated Simulation through Modeling (OSM) while embarked on the Reagan throughout Valiant Shield. "We used the OSM framework during the exercise to provide Sailors with a powerful tool for warfare simulations and more realistic at-sea training," said Cummings, adding that the patented technology is available to Department of Defense personnel for military programs and exercises. (Photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Burke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2016 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3215075 VIRIN: 160915-N-OI810-079 Resolution: 1024x620 Size: 329.04 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.