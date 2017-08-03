(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Offshore Supply Vessel runs aground off jetty near Cameron, Louisiana [Image 4 of 5]

    Offshore Supply Vessel runs aground off jetty near Cameron, Louisiana

    CAMERON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The offshore supply vessel Miss Lynda ran aground off the West Cameron Jetties in Louisiana Feb. 3, 2017. The Vessel Traffic Service in Port Arthur, Texas, overheard that the ship had run aground, and Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles, Louisiana, incident response personnel deployed along with Station Lake Charles personnel to determine the best salvage methods. None of the seven people on board the Miss Lynda were injured. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 17:38
    Photo ID: 3215018
    VIRIN: 170308-G-G0108-0001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 63.75 KB
    Location: CAMERON, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offshore Supply Vessel runs aground off jetty near Cameron, Louisiana [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard responds to ship grounding near Cameron, Louisiana

    USCG
    U.S.
    CG
    PADET Houston
    Coast Guard
    OSV
    miss lynda
    U.S. PADET Houston

