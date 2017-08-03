Offshore Supply Vessel runs aground off jetty near Cameron, Louisiana

The offshore supply vessel Miss Lynda ran aground off the West Cameron Jetties in Louisiana Feb. 3, 2017. The Vessel Traffic Service in Port Arthur, Texas, overheard that the ship had run aground, and Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles, Louisiana, incident response personnel deployed along with Station Lake Charles personnel to determine the best salvage methods. None of the seven people on board the Miss Lynda were injured. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

Location: CAMERON, LA, US