Grafenwoehr, Germany (Feb. 10, 2017) - At the tech expo here, Brandon Waugh explains his transition story to a Soldier who is in the process of a medical retirement. Waugh used tech expos as a resource to transition from a Soldier to a Department of the Army civilian.

Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017