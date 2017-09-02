(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brandon Waugh [Image 2 of 2]

    Brandon Waugh

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen Polanco 

    7th Army Training Command

    Grafenwoehr, Germany (Feb. 10, 2017) - Brandon Waugh, an information technology business operator at 7th Army Training Command, coordinates a tech expo held at the Fitness Center, here, Feb. 10. Once a former infantry staff sergeant, Waugh never thought he would be one of the IT experts to coordinate a tech expo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 08:50
    Photo ID: 3213271
    VIRIN: 170209-A-AO689-001
    Resolution: 4044x3054
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brandon Waugh [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tech Expo
    Brandon Waugh

    7th Army Training Command

