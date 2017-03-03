SSgt. Ronald Wanjala, (left), AMISON Sector II, and Lt. George Musinguzi, AMISON Sector I, participate in an interactive training activity during the Public Information Officers (PIO) workshop in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 3, 2017. AMISOM and SNA sector PIOs received social media, public affairs operations and effective communication training at the Joint Military Training Center during a three-day PIO workshop. The information operation training workshop was facilitated by AMISOM as part of continued efforts to counter and neutralize violent extremists in Somalia and the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie F. Plas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 07:57 Photo ID: 3213215 VIRIN: 170303-F-IN219-0085 Resolution: 3255x2300 Size: 4.56 MB Location: MOGADISHU, SO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PIO Conference [Image 1 of 25], by SrA Natalie Plas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.