SSgt. Ronald Wanjala, (left), AMISON Sector II, and Lt. George Musinguzi, AMISON Sector I, participate in an interactive training activity during the Public Information Officers (PIO) workshop in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 3, 2017. AMISOM and SNA sector PIOs received social media, public affairs operations and effective communication training at the Joint Military Training Center during a three-day PIO workshop. The information operation training workshop was facilitated by AMISOM as part of continued efforts to counter and neutralize violent extremists in Somalia and the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie F. Plas)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 07:57
|Photo ID:
|3213215
|VIRIN:
|170303-F-IN219-0085
|Resolution:
|3255x2300
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU, SO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PIO Conference [Image 1 of 25], by SrA Natalie Plas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
