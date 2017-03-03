(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PIO Conference [Image 1 of 25]

    PIO Conference

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Plas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    SSgt. Ronald Wanjala, (left), AMISON Sector II, and Lt. George Musinguzi, AMISON Sector I, participate in an interactive training activity during the Public Information Officers (PIO) workshop in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 3, 2017. AMISOM and SNA sector PIOs received social media, public affairs operations and effective communication training at the Joint Military Training Center during a three-day PIO workshop. The information operation training workshop was facilitated by AMISOM as part of continued efforts to counter and neutralize violent extremists in Somalia and the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie F. Plas)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 07:57
    Photo ID: 3213215
    VIRIN: 170303-F-IN219-0085
    Resolution: 3255x2300
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PIO Conference [Image 1 of 25], by SrA Natalie Plas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Social Media
    Somalia
    COMCAM
    CJTF-HOA
    PIO
    AMISOM
    SNA

