U.S. Army Capt. Alan Ortiz, CJTF-HOA Public Affairs Deputy, briefs Tactical Public Affairs during the Public Information Officers (PIO) workshop in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 3, 2017. African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) sector PIOs received social media, public affairs operations and effective communication training at the Joint Military Training Center during a three-day PIO workshop. The information operation training workshop was facilitated by AMISOM as part of continued efforts to counter and neutralize violent extremists in Somalia and the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie F. Plas)

Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 Location: MOGADISHU, SO This work, PIO Conference [Image 1 of 25], by SrA Natalie Plas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.