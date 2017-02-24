(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineer's Week at USACE Buffalo District [Image 1 of 2]

    Engineer's Week at USACE Buffalo District

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Michael Voorhees delivers a lecture about sediment transport modeling to a class at Buffalo State College. Photo by Josh Unghire.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 22:14
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    This work, Engineer's Week at USACE Buffalo District [Image 1 of 2], by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Engineer’s Week at Buffalo District inspires kids and adults to learn something new

    Engineers
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    EngineersWeek

