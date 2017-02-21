Diver Shanon Chader talks about the Buffalo District Dive Team with some visitors at the Buffalo Museum of Science.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 22:14
|Photo ID:
|3212346
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-HJ174-014
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineer's Week at USACE Buffalo District [Image 1 of 2], by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
National Engineer’s Week at Buffalo District inspires kids and adults to learn something new
