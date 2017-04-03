Miramar ARFF trains to stand the heat

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473 fight a fuel fire during a controlled burn exercise at the ARFF training pit at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., March 4. Marines with ARFF are responsible for any fire or hazardous material mishap that involves an aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

