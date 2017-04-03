(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Miramar ARFF trains to stand the heat [Image 3 of 3]

    Miramar ARFF trains to stand the heat

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 473 conduct a controlled burn exercise at the ARFF training pit at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., March 4. Marines with ARFF are responsible for any fire or hazardous material mishap that involves an aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

