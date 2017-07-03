(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jette Carr 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Israel's defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., March 7, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170307-D-GY869-192 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

