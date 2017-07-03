Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 15:51 Photo ID: 3211261 VIRIN: 170307-D-GY869-143 Resolution: 4412x2937 Size: 1.27 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 170307-D-GY869-143 [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.