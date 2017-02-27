170227-N-YL073-145 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 27, 2017) – Chief Musician Erin Horn, a native of Norwood, N.Y., attached to U.S. Fleet Forces Band, Norfolk, Va., plays the saxophone prior to a performance supporting Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

