170227-N-YL073-106 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 27, 2017) – Musician 1st Class Christopher Pastin, a drummer with the U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band Norfolk, Va., plays with Honduran school children prior to a performance supporting Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 14:25
|Photo ID:
|3210899
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-YL073-106
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|928.13 KB
|Location:
|TRUJILLO, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
