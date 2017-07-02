MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota

Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Einhaus guides the EMD turbocharger into position for installation. Seabee technicians from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) division, deployed to support Naval Station Rota, Spain (NAVSTA Rota) on February 1. During a recent scheduled inspection, the MUSE team identified a failed component and quickly found the root cause. A failed turbocharger prevented the power plant from producing the electricity needed to supply power to ships docked at NAVSA Rota. MUSE is an all enlisted division of NAVFAC EXWC that provides interim energy independence for U.S. Naval Vessels, critical infrastructures, and facilities throughout the Department of Defense through reliable, responsive, and effective mobile utilities support equipment and technical assistance. U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Timmerman/RELEASED

