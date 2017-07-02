(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota [Image 8 of 8]

    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota

    SPAIN

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Einhaus guides the EMD turbocharger into position for installation. Seabee technicians from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) division, deployed to support Naval Station Rota, Spain (NAVSTA Rota) on February 1. During a recent scheduled inspection, the MUSE team identified a failed component and quickly found the root cause. A failed turbocharger prevented the power plant from producing the electricity needed to supply power to ships docked at NAVSA Rota. MUSE is an all enlisted division of NAVFAC EXWC that provides interim energy independence for U.S. Naval Vessels, critical infrastructures, and facilities throughout the Department of Defense through reliable, responsive, and effective mobile utilities support equipment and technical assistance. U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Timmerman/RELEASED

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 12:10
    Photo ID: 3210734
    VIRIN: 170207-N-XX000-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota
    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    NAVSTA Rota
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Naval Station Rota
    Port Hueneme
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    Spain
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion
    MUSE
    NBVC
    Chief of Civil Engineers
    EXWC
    UEM
    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center
    NAVFAC EXWC
    RADM Muilenburg
    Commander NAVFAC
    Utilities and Energy Management
    Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) division
    U. S. Naval Construction Forces
    Army Prime Power School

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT