MUSE maintains power plant at NAVSTA Rota

Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Einhaus guides the turbocharger lifting bracket into position to remove the old turbocharger. Seabee technicians from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) division, deployed to support Naval Station Rota, Spain (NAVSTA Rota) on February 1. During a recent scheduled inspection, the MUSE team identified a failed component and quickly found the root cause. A failed turbocharger prevented the power plant from producing the electricity needed to supply power to ships docked at NAVSA Rota. U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Timmerman/RELEASED

