    THAAD deploys Republic of Korea [Image 3 of 5]

    THAAD deploys Republic of Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Larlee 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Forces Korea continued its progress in fulfilling the Republic of Korea - U.S. Alliance decision to install a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) on the Korean Peninsula as the first elements of the THAAD system arrived in the ROK. "The timely deployment of the THAAD system by U.S. Pacific Command and the Secretary of Defense gives my command great confidence in the support we will receive when we ask for reinforcemet or advanced capabilities," said Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, U.S. Forces Korea commander. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 21:42
    Photo ID: 3208395
    VIRIN: 170306-A-AB123-083
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THAAD deploys Republic of Korea [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Jeremy Larlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    South Korea
    THAAD

    • LEAVE A COMMENT