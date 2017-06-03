U.S. Forces Korea continued its progress in fulfilling the Republic of Korea - U.S. Alliance decision to install a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) on the Korean Peninsula as the first elements of the THAAD system arrived in the ROK. "The timely deployment of the THAAD system by U.S. Pacific Command and the Secretary of Defense gives my command great confidence in the support we will receive when we ask for reinforcemet or advanced capabilities," said Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, U.S. Forces Korea commander. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 21:42 Photo ID: 3208394 VIRIN: 170306-A-AB123-067 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 6.84 MB Location: KR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, THAAD deploys to Republic of Korea [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Jeremy Larlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.