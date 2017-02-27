Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17)

170227-N-YL073-075 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 27, 2017) – Engineering Aide 2nd Class Gabriel Jimenez, a native of Miami, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance (CBMU) 202, plays with a Honduran elementary school child during a U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band performance in support of the Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

