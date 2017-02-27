170227-N-WZ792-151 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 19, 2017) - Equipment Operator 2nd Class Elijah Godbold, a native of Augusta, Ga., Assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202, takes a photo with host nation children during a U.S. Band concert during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) in Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 Location: TRUJILLO, HN Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US