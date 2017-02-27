(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) [Image 4 of 4]

    Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17)

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ridge Leoni 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element

    170227-N-WZ792-151 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 19, 2017) - Equipment Operator 2nd Class Elijah Godbold, a native of Augusta, Ga., Assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 202, takes a photo with host nation children during a U.S. Band concert during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) in Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3208292
    VIRIN: 170227-N-WZ792-151
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: TRUJILLO, HN 
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medical
    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Honduras
    Trujillo
    Continuing Promise
    USSSOUTHCOM
    FOURTHFLT
    #CP17
    #keepingthepromise
    keeping the promise

