    Brig. Gen. Engine Room [Image 1 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Engine Room

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Army Brig. Gen. William Walker, Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, is given a tour of the engine room of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson during a stop in Washington, D.C., Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:43
    Photo ID: 3208069
    VIRIN: 170306-G-RD540-211
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Engine Room [Image 1 of 3], by LCDR Krystyn Pecora, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

