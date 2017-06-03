Brig. Gen. Engine Room

Army Brig. Gen. William Walker, Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard, is given a tour of the engine room of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson during a stop in Washington, D.C., Monday, Mar. 6, 2017. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora
