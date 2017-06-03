The Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson transits inbound to Washington, D.C. for a port call Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, before heading to its homeport of Cape May, N.J. The Lawson is visiting the Washington, D.C. area prior to its formal commissioning in Cape May, Mar. 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 17:43 Photo ID: 3208067 VIRIN: 170306-G-RD540-918 Resolution: 4838x3456 Size: 7.84 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lawrence Lawson Inbound [Image 1 of 3], by LCDR Krystyn Pecora, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.