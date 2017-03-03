3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection.

Staff Sergeant Felipe Escalera, instructs Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, on wear and appearance of the U.S. Army Service Uniform on March 3, Fort Bragg.

First Sergeant Buttler tells his Soldiers, to alter the uniform for proper fit, if they have to and invest in their uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon L. Matthias, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/ Released)

Date Taken: 03.03.2017
Location: FT BRAGG, NC, US