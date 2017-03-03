(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection. [Image 1 of 9]

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection.

    FT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by sharon samuel 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sergeant Felipe Escalera, instructs Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, on wear and appearance of the U.S. Army Service Uniform on March 3, Fort Bragg.
    First Sergeant Buttler tells his Soldiers, to alter the uniform for proper fit, if they have to and invest in their uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon L. Matthias, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection. [Image 1 of 9], by sharon samuel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

