Staff Sergeant Felipe Escalera, instructs Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, on wear and appearance of the U.S. Army Service Uniform on March 3, Fort Bragg.
First Sergeant Buttler tells his Soldiers, to alter the uniform for proper fit, if they have to and invest in their uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon L. Matthias, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 14:34
|Photo ID:
|3207650
|VIRIN:
|170303-A-DD042-009
|Resolution:
|2136x3216
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|FT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection. [Image 1 of 9], by sharon samuel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT