Fist Seargeant Bryan W. Buttler, assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, inspects 3rd BCT Soldiers Army service uniform on Fort Bragg March 3.

Buttler tells his unit, “to alter the uniform for proper fit and invest in their uniform.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon L. Matthias, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 14:34 Photo ID: 3207647 VIRIN: 170303-A-DD042-006 Resolution: 2136x3216 Size: 2.54 MB Location: FT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ASU inspection. [Image 1 of 9], by sharon samuel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.