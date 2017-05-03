U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 432nd Transportation Company “Tartaros,” assisted in moving more than 25 generators from the FEMA Distribution Center located in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Fort Buchanan for a Regional Power Mission Exercise (RPME) on March 5.
“Tartaros” transport generators to Fort Buchanan in preparation for RPME
