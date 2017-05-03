(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    “Tartaros” transport generators to Fort Buchanan in preparation for RPME [Image 1 of 4]

    “Tartaros” transport generators to Fort Buchanan in preparation for RPME

    PUERTO RICO

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Martinez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 432nd Transportation Company “Tartaros,” assisted in moving more than 25 generators from the FEMA Distribution Center located in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Fort Buchanan for a Regional Power Mission Exercise (RPME) on March 5.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 10:16
    Photo ID: 3206743
    VIRIN: 170305-A-AB123-010
    Resolution: 2128x1416
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Tartaros” transport generators to Fort Buchanan in preparation for RPME [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Puerto Rico
    Army Corps of Engineers
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Reserve
    DSCA
    432nd Transportation Company
    Fort Buchanan
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    LRC
    1st Mission Support Command
    Brig. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende
    Regional Power Mission Exercise
    249th Engineer Batallion
    David Bishhop
    Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power Program Manager
    RPME

