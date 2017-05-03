“Tartaros” transport generators to Fort Buchanan in preparation for RPME

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 432nd Transportation Company “Tartaros,” assisted in moving more than 25 generators from the FEMA Distribution Center located in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Fort Buchanan for a Regional Power Mission Exercise (RPME) on March 5.

