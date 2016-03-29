Gina Copello, a quality assurance specialist at the Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Moorestown, New Jersey, who works out of an office in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, deployed in 2015 to Afghanistan. Army Lt. Col. Freddy Adams, DCMA St. Petersburg commander who at one point led the agency's team in Afghanistan, presented Copello with a NATO medal for her support in theater.

Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting, by Patrick Tremblay