    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.29.2016

    Photo by Patrick Tremblay 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Gina Copello, a quality assurance specialist at the Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Moorestown, New Jersey, who works out of an office in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, deployed in 2015 to Afghanistan. Army Lt. Col. Freddy Adams, DCMA St. Petersburg commander who at one point led the agency's team in Afghanistan, presented Copello with a NATO medal for her support in theater.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting, by Patrick Tremblay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting
    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    DCMA

