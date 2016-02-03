(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting [Image 2 of 2]

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2016

    Photo by Patrick Tremblay 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Gina Copello, a quality assurance specialist at the Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Moorestown, New Jersey, who works out of an office in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, deployed to Afghanistan in 2015. She was presented with the Exceptional Civilian Service Award in September by Navy Capt. Eric Oettl, DCMA Lockheed Martin Moorestown's commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3206716
    VIRIN: 160329-D-ZZ999-804
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MOORESTOWN, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting [Image 1 of 2], by Patrick Tremblay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting
    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Quality assurance specialist deploys boxing fundamentals to contracting

    TAGS

    DCMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT