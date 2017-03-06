Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

A C-130J Super Hercules gives a water salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 6, 2017. This is the C-130J first Super Hercules to be stationed in the Pacific. This is the first C-130J to be assigned to Pacific Air Forces. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift.(U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

