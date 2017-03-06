(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 7]

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.03.2017

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules gives a water salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 6, 2017. This is the C-130J first Super Hercules to be stationed in the Pacific. This is the first C-130J to be assigned to Pacific Air Forces. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift.(U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 03:53
    Photo ID: 3206249
    VIRIN: 170306-F-PM645-425
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules [Image 1 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules
    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules
    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules
    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules
    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules
    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules
    Yokota welcomes PACAF's first C-130J Super Hercules

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Yokota AB
    36AS
    374AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT